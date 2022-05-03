Chichester cyclist sets off on 1,200 mile charity bike ride to Rome

Keen cyclist Chris Merrien will be following the Via Francigena, which will take him 1,200 miles through France, Switzerland and Italy on an ancient pilgrimage route.
The month-long venture is being undertaken on behalf of Comic Relief, which funds life-changing projects and supports families and individuals in this country and all around the world.
For more details, and to donate to the cause, visit Chris's JustGiving page.
