Chichester cyclist sets off on 1,200 mile charity bike ride to Rome

A Chichester resident is cycling from Canterbury to Rome in aid of Comic Relief.

By Megan Baker
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 7:49 pm

Keen cyclist Chris Merrien will be following the Via Francigena, which will take him 1,200 miles through France, Switzerland and Italy on an ancient pilgrimage route.

The month-long venture is being undertaken on behalf of Comic Relief, which funds life-changing projects and supports families and individuals in this country and all around the world.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

For more details, and to donate to the cause, visit Chris's JustGiving page.

Chris Merrien.

Read More

Read More
Aldingbourne mother completes charity wing walk in memory of 20-year-old daughte...

See also: Chichester marks Queen's Platinum Jubilee with new park opening - in pictures

RomeFranceItaly