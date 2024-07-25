Chichester day care centre for vulnerable elderly adults set to close due to financial difficulties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘sanctuary’ for vulnerable older adults in Chichester and their families is set to close due to financial difficulties.

In a statement released earlier this week, a spokesperson explained that trustees have made the ‘extremely difficult’ decision to close down permanently, having struggled to meet running costs thanks to a difficult economic climate.

"That decision was purely financial,” the statement makes clear. “ Despite valiant efforts of our team to secure sustainable funding and navigate the complexities of the current economic climate the reality is we simply cannot sustain the running costs of Terry’s Place.”

The facility will close its doors for the last time on Friday, August 2, having supported hundreds of vulnerable people and their families since opening in 2022.

DM22070223a.jpg. Terry's Place charity lauch, Chichester. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Based on Madgwick Lane, Terry’s Place was designed to provide an open, inclusive and stimulating sanctuary for vulnerable older people and their carers, providing a range of social activities for people who might otherwise have been left isolated and alone. It was founded in remembrance of and named after Terry John Sen, a Second World War veteran who died in Chichester in 2021.

Looking back on their time in the city, Terry’s Place staff believe they have carried on Terry’s legacy of personal generosity and care: “Terry’s Place has been a safe, inclusive and welcoming place for older, vulnerable, adults and their carers to feel part of something wonderful,” the statement goes on to say. “It has simply been a life saver for so many.

"We know we are not the first, nor likely to be the last, purposeful organisation that has had to grasp the necessity of closing this year, despite still believing passionately in the value and importance of what we do. Older people are a high risk for social isolation and loneliness due to changes in health and social connections that can come with growing older, hearing, vision, and memory loss, disability, trouble getting around, and/or the loss of family and friends. As a generation that are living longer the need for respite care will continue to grow.”

