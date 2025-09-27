Chichester demonstration highlights parental alienation ‘death penalty’ campaign

The memorial will be there for 2 weeks.

A two-week demonstration has been set up outside Chichester Crown Court.

The demonstration is part of a campaign to highlight the impact of parental alienation and contact denial.

The initiative is part of the Death Penalty Campaign, run by the organisation People Against Parental Alienation (PAPA).

The Chichester event began on 24 September and will remain in place until 8 October.

According to organisers, the aim is to raise awareness of parents who have taken their own lives after being denied access to their children through family court processes.

Simon Cobb, founder of PAPA, was in Chichester for the launch and spent several hours speaking to members of the public about the campaign.

He said: “Yesterday PAPA started their Death Penalty Campaign memorial demonstration in Chichester.

"Already the campaign has received fantastic local support both in person and online on PAPA’s social media pages as well as local Chichester Facebook groups.

"We made sure to lay a special memorial for the members in this area who are sadly no longer with us. The purpose of the campaign is to raise awareness of the needless deaths associated with contact denial and parental alienation.”

The name of the campaign is intended to reflect what organisers describe as the ultimate consequence of being denied a relationship with a child. PAPA says the family court process can leave parents waiting months or even years before a case is resolved.

The group argues that a lack of enforcement of court orders contributes to despair among separated parents, particularly fathers, and can result in suicide.

The organisation cites figures that it says illustrate the scale of the issue. It claims that in the United Kingdom more than 200 children lose contact with a parent every week through family courts.

Research from Australia suggests that more than 21 parents per week take their own lives because of the emotional toll of parental alienation and contact denial.

PAPA also highlights statistics suggesting that parents struggling with child maintenance arrears face a mortality rate more than 14 times higher than the national average.

Mr Cobb said: “The mortality rate for alienated parents is incredibly high. It is vital that we address this as soon as possible before more lives are lost and before more children are forced to permanently live without their other parent."

The Chichester demonstration features flowers, wreaths, signs and cards. Organisers say these items are intended to represent parents who have died after losing contact with their children.

Similar events have already been staged outside courts in cities including Peterborough, Leicester, Nottingham and Lincoln.

PAPA has called for a series of changes to the family justice system. Among its proposals are a presumption of equal parenting time after separation, stricter enforcement of contact orders and more mental health support for parents involved in family court disputes..

The group also argues that child support payments should be suspended while cases are ongoing.

Residents in Chichester are invited to visit the display at the Crown Court before it is removed on 8 October.

More information about the campaign is available at http://papaorg.co.uk/death-penalty-campaign