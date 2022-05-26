Chichester district bin collection dates: When will bins be collected over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday in Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth, Fishbourne and Selsey?

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday will take place on June 2 and June 3 this year, with plenty of festivities taking place across the Chichester district to celebrate the sovereign.
As the bank holiday is sure to be filled with street parties and Jubilee-themed events, there may be more rubbish than usual to put into your waste bins so it is important to note down when your bin will be collected over the four day weekend.
But will the bin collection dates change across Hampshire due to the bank holiday weekend?
Here's everything you need to know:
Chichester District Council:
The bin collection dates will remain the same in the Chichester district over the Jubilee bank holiday.
A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: “Our teams will be working as normal and so there will be no changes to the bin collections.”