Chichester district care company launches Care Career Pathway to help in care roles

Home care company Home Instead East Hampshire and Midhurst has launched a Care Career Pathway, giving budding care professionals a clear route to getting the training and experience to perform in a care role.

The Care Career Pathway involves care professionals progressing on a journey with various stages, from acquiring the skills to confidently deliver exceptional care, to specialising in areas of care such as Parkinson’s, to passing on the skills to new care professionals.

Home Instead East Hampshire and Midhurst is looking for six people to come onboard and begin their Care Career Pathway.

Mike Colvin, owner at Home Instead East Hampshire and Midhurst said: “When we recruit care professionals, we provide an excellent training programme that underpins their kindness and compassion with a vast set of professional skills. The training is continuous and stands you in excellent stead for a long and prosperous career in care.

Mike Colvin, owner at Home Instead East Hampshire and Midhurst.

“Too often people dismiss care as a career and simply view it as a job. I want people to know that it’s a sector that offers a fruitful career path. But not only that, it’s so rewarding on a personal level and gives a sense of satisfaction like no other. I welcome people with or without previous sector experience to come onboard and take the first step in their Care Career Pathway.”

Home Instead’s care professionals offer a range of care, from personal care such as help with dressing and bathing, to home help, to companionship.