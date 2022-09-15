Chichester District Council ask residents for their views on the topic of future climate change event

Chichester District Council is inviting people to share their thoughts and suggestions on the theme of its next climate change focused event for residents, as part of a new public consultation.

Councillor Penny Plant, Cabinet Member for Environment at Chichester District Council said: “The consultation will run until October 13 and residents can have their say by completing a quick survey.

This is part of the council's Climate Emergency Action Plan and follows the success of its first public engagement event of this type last November, in which people heard from industry experts about the actions they could take to cut energy use and create renewable energy to help save money in their homes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We received fantastic feedback about our event last year, with around 70 residents attending from across the district.

"We're now looking to organise our next event and have been considering a range of different themes that the event could focus on. We're really keen to hear which of these themes residents would prefer us to cover and whether they have any other theme suggestions.

"Some of the topic suggestions include: electric vehicles; buying and growing food and reducing food waste; water saving in the home; or to hold another home energy efficiency event for people who weren't able to make the first one, or who feel they would benefit from attending again. The feedback from this survey will help the council decide on the theme of the new event, which we expect to take place early next year.

"The survey takes five minutes or less to complete and we're keen to hear a wide range of views from as many people as possible, so please do share your thoughts with us.

"Organising events is one of the ways in which we are working with local residents, businesses and organisations to tackle climate change in our area. From investing in electric refuse collection vehicles and working to improve the energy efficiency within council buildings, to safeguarding a series of wildlife corridors across the district and increasing tree planting within the district, the council is progressing a number of major projects to help reduce carbon emissions within its own work and across the district over the coming months and years.

Members of the council's Environmental Protection team will be joining volunteers from the Women's Institute Climate Ambassador scheme and Eco Chi at the Chichester Farmers' Market on 16 September.

If you'd like to find out more about the council's Climate Emergency Action Plan and its progress, or would like to discuss ideas and suggestions, you can find them at the Green Hub stall in East Street between 9am and 2pm.

At the stall, volunteers will also be sharing information about local environmental initiatives and will be keen to chat to people about their views and ideas.

The Environmental Protection team will also be attending Transition Chichester's Great Big Green Week Eco Fair at the New Park Centre, Chichester, on October 1 between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.