Chichester District Council mourns Her Majesty's death

Chairman of Chichester District Council, Councillor Elizabeth Hamilton said: “On behalf of everyone in our district and at Chichester District Council, we wish to express our great sadness and sincere condolences to the Royal Family following the incredibly sad news of the death of Her Majesty, The Queen.

“The love and admiration for the Queen has continued throughout the years. Her Majesty’s dedication and commitment to her role and country is unrivalled and her historic reign will never be forgotten.

“We are all deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this time.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmora today (September 8)

“As a mark of respect, the union flag will be flown at half-mast at Chichester District Council’s East Pallant House offices in Chichester.”

Those who wish to write a message of condolence are encouraged to do so online at www.royal.uk.

Residents who do not have access to the internet can send a message to The Chairman's Office, Room 102, West Sussex County Council, County Hall, Chichester, PO19 1RQ.

Alternatively, the council also has a book of condolence at its East Pallant House offices and this can be signed during normal opening hours. Opening hours can be found at: www.chichester.gov.uk/contactus