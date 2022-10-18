Chichester District Council is the most improved council in Sussex

The neat news is thanks to a study by Claims.co.uk which analysed the number of complaints towards Sussex-based councils from 2016 to 2022 and determined that the West Sussex district council has improved by 21.86 per cent more than Rother District Council, its nearest rival.

With a significant 92.31 per cent decrease in the number of complaints received, Chichester District Council has improved the most with two fewer complaints per 10,000 residents over the years.

Chichester’s closest West Sussex council was Horsham which improved by 41.3 per cent, with Mid Sussex (18.60 per cent) seventh on the list and Arun (11.32 per cent) ninth.

The study did not, however, provide good news for three West Sussex councils that worsened: Crawley Borough Council (-12.20%), West Sussex County Council (-15.65%), and Worthing Borough Council (-31.9%.

The full list can be seen below.

1 Chichester District Council

-92.31%

2 Rother District Council

-70.45%

3 Hastings Borough Council

-66.67%

4 Eastbourne Borough Council

-54.72%

5 Horsham District Council

-41.03%

6 Brighton and Hove City Council

-40.25%

7 Mid Sussex District Council

-18.60%

8 Wealden District Council

-14.29%

9 Arun District Council

-11.32%

10 East Sussex County Council

-6.72%

11 Adur District Council

-6.06%

12 Crawley Borough Council

12.20%

13 West Sussex County Council

15.65%

14 Worthing Borough Council

31.91%