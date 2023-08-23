Chichester District Council responds as MP calls for action on local plan

Chichester District Council has responded today (August 23), after MP Gillian Keegan joined residents and called for action on the local plan, which has been delayed for several months, despite the completion of a consultation in March.

Chichester Cross. Pic S Robards SR2304064

Keegan’s comments came after the submission of an application for 150 homes on the edge of the Chichester Harbour Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which residents believe will have a drastic impact on the natural character of the area if approved.

Together, Keegan and the residents are calling for action on the delayed local plan, explaining that it is a necessary tool to see off speculative planning applications.

Now, a District Council spokesperson has issued a formal response, reassuring residents that work on the local plan is proceeding and making clear that the process is “complex and involved."

"Our officers have been collating, analysing, and reviewing the 2,400 comments that we received as part of the public consultation, as well as making sure that they are correctly recorded and placed alongside the releASllvant policy,” they said.

"We have to go through each individual response and ensure that any issues are addressed, as well as carry out further background work. Our officers are continuing to work through the issues raised, including meeting with the relevant bodies to seek any clarifications that may be required. For example we are working closely with National Highways, West Sussex County Council and other relevant stakeholders to further refine the proposed measures to mitigate the impact of proposed development on the highway network. Liaising with these partners is a crucial part of the plan making process and has to be completed before the plan is ready to be submitted for examination.

All of this work, the spokesperson explained, will be packaged alongside the local plan when it is submitted to the planning inspectorate. But, if the plans are submitted prematurely, it could be fond unsound, leading to even further delays. So council officers are keen to make sure everything is in its right place before they move forward.