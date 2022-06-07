Chichester District residents honoured during Queen's Birthday Honours

The Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022 has been published, and residents in the Chichester District have been honoured.
Here at the full list of honours for residents from the Chichester District:
Dames Commander of the Order of the Bath (DCB) – Bernadette Mary Kelly CB. Permanent Secretary, Department for Transport. For services to Government. (Midhurst )
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) – Miranda Mary Abrey. Domestic Abuse Policy Lead, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse. (South Harting)
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) – Kevin John Brown. Scientist and Research Leader, Elekta Ltd. For services to Radiotherapy. (Chichester)
Alexander John Hack. Bioprocess Engineer, Sartorius. For services to the Vaccine and Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry. (Chichester)
Christina Victoria Handasyde Dick. Chief Executive Officer, Guardian Angel Carers Ltd. For services to Home Care and to Charity, particularly during Covid-19. (Chichester)