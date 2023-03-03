Chichester district wildlife hospital calls on donations to help through the busy spring months caring for animals

A wildlife hospital in the Chichester district has spoken of their work, and are are calling for donations during the busy period of spring.

Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, based in Sidlesham, provides care and rehabilitation to sick, injured and orphaned wildlife casualties across the whole of West Sussex.

Over the last few weeks the wildlife hospital has been busy assessing and preparing dozens of overwintered hedgehogs and other seasonal wildlife casualties for their release. The freed up space will now be used to house the early spring arrivals of baby birds and mammals.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the hospital said: “We have already started to receive our first babies of the year, a young badger cub who was attacked by a dog so was admitted into our care. With another busy spring season underway it is essential that we are well prepared for their arrival.

"As a result we are appealing for a healthy stock of tinned pet food as well as cleaning supplies, all purpose disinfectant, heavy duty bin liners, puppy pads and washing up liquid. Without their mothers to care for them these babies will need round the clock feeds, care and warmth until ready to move onto the next phase of their rehabilitation. Once they have grown up and deemed fit and healthy they will then be assessed for release later in the year.

“The rising risk of Avian Influenza (bird flu) across the UK also means we have extra quarantine protocols in place to reduce the risk of it spreading to our site.

"As a result we are temporarily restricting the admission of certain bird species. We are urging all finders to please call the hospital for advice before bringing birds onto our site (01243 641672). We appreciate everyone's cooperation and understanding as we continue to manage the situation.

“Through successful treatment and rehabilitation we aim to release hundreds of healthy wild animals back to their natural habitats, increase local biodiversity and ensure local habitats continue to thrive with healthy wildlife.

“We thank everyone for their support and generosity at this busy time of year.”