12 teams from local businesses, scout groups and other organisations will be battling it out on the water as part of the joint venture between charity CancerWise and the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory.

The race will take place between 11.00am and 3.00pm and promises to be a great spectacle full of fun, energy and enthusiasm.

Half of the proceeds of the event will go to CancerWise and the other half to events supported by the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory.

A charity dragon boat race is taking place at the Chichester Canal Basin.

Over the last ten years, the challenge has raised more than £50,000 for local charities.

CancerWise provides support services for people diagnosed with cancer, as well as their families and carers. The centre is situated at 9-10 Dukes Court in Bognor Road.

For more information about the charity race, and to register your interest, visit: www.chichesterdragonboats.org.uk/about

