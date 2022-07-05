The well established annual event, combined with fine weather, led to large crowds flocking to the canal.

The atmosphere was vibrant with competitors and visitors cheering along the water’s edge from the Canal Basin to Ponytz Bridge.

Highly competitive racing took place with teams from Chichester College, the Scouts and the Chichester Ship Canal Trust going head to head.

The Chichester College team takes the lead on the water,

The Army team completed the course in an unprecedented 56 seconds – surely a new record!

Prizes were presented by the Mayor of Chichester, Councillor Julian Joy. The Town Crier, Councillor Richard Plowman, was also in attendance.

Half of the proceeds of the event will go to charity CancerWise and the other half to events supported by the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory.

The challenge, which has been going since 2012, has raised more than £50,000 through the years.

The winning team of the Chichester Dragon Boat Race,