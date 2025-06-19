Chichester Dragon Boat Racing returns to West Sussex canal this weekend

Twelve crews will thunder down the Canal Basin on Sunday, June 22, when the fourteenth annual Rotary Club Dragon Boat Race from Canal Wharf, Chichester.

Since its launch in 2012, the event has grown into one of Chichester’s most eagerly anticipated summer fixtures, raising over £70,000 for CancerWise and other local Rotary charities.

Last year’s race saw volunteers clearing every patch of blanket weed and running the shop, café and Heritage Centre with boundless enthusiasm “the volunteers who cleared the canal of blanket weed for event day and those ‘who supported the shoreside activities in the shop, café, and Heritage Centre,’” as Canal trustee Dorothy Cox thanked them, ensured a seamless, fun‑filled day on the water.

On the bank in 2024, the Mayor of Chichester, Sarah Quail, and new MP Jess Brown‑Fuller lent their support while Town Cryer Richard Plowman “brought smiles to faces young and old."

John Watkins, Rotary Dragon Boat chairman said at the time, “I especially thank Rotary project lead Bob Syme for his hard work in organising teams and volunteers for smooth running in and out of the water,” and this year the crew is determined to build on that same spirit of meticulous planning.

Between the heats, pleasure boat trips will glide through the basin, on‑site photographers will capture every determined paddle and triumphant finish, and shoreside stalls will keep spectators fuelled and entertained.

Whether you’re cheering from the towpath or dreaming of joining the race in 2026, come down to Canal Wharf at 10 am on Sunday June 22 to witness colourful costumes, drum‑driven excitement and the collective effort to paddle for a purpose.

For more information or to register your interest in next year’s race, please visit www.chichesterdragonboats.org.uk