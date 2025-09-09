Chichester duo facing the death penalty in Bali for smuggling drugs

Sussex Police news.

Two people from Chichester could face the death penalty in Bali after they were caught allegedly smuggling drugs, Sussex World can report.

Kial Robinson, 29, and Piran Ezr Wilkinson, 48, are currently being held by Bali’s Narcotics Agency and were forced to appear before press wearing orange prison jumpsuits on September 9.

The pair were allegedly caught smuggling a 1.3 kilogram package of drugs aboard a Turkish Airlines flight from Barcelona on September 3. The haul was apparently found in landscape gardner Robinson’s backpack, who said he was offered $5,000 dollars to sell the drugs and was told to give them to someone who would come to a villa in Mengwi, Badung, according to Rudi Sudrajati, chief of Bali’s Narcotics Board.

Robinson was urged to go ahead with the delivery while police set up a sting operation, during which Wilkinson was arrested. Both could face the death penalty if found guilty of the allegations.

Bali is infamously strict on drug trafficking, and those found with large quantities have historically faced either execution or life imprisonment for their crimes.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "We have been made aware of two British nationals who have been detained in Bali. We continue consular support for both and are in contact with the local authorities."

It comes after three Brits from East Sussex were let off with just a one year prison sentence after being found guilty of smuggling drugs into Bali by hiding them in packets of Angel Delight.

Jonathan Christopher Collyer, 38, and Lisa Ellen Stocker, 39, were stopped at Bali International Airport in February with nearly a kilo of cocaine across 17 packages, despite being warned they could face the death penalty, but got away with just a year in prison.