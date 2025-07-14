It’s coming up to five months since the Dutch-style roundabout in Chichester was completed.

Work on the new style of roundabout began in June 2024 and has been in operation for a number of months.

The project formed part of the off-site highway improvements linked to phase one of the West of Chichester (Whitehouse Farm) development.

Following the grant of planning permission, an Infrastructure Steering Group was established to explore options for upgrading the existing roundabout and improving pedestrian and cycle connectivity.

With works completed in late February of 2025, how have you found the Dutch-style roundabout in Chichester so far?

The completed scheme includes dedicated cycle facilities and enhanced pedestrian access, while also maintaining controlled vehicle flow by reducing entry and circulatory speeds.

“The use of Dutch roundabouts is new in this country, so the layout may have initially felt unfamiliar to pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers,” a project spokesperson said at the time.

The layout aims to improve active travel for people on foot, bikes, and mobility aids, with a clear message to road users to reduce speed, stay alert, and help protect others.

This Chichester roundabout became the third of its kind in England, following the first Dutch-style roundabout in Cambridge (opened in 2020) and a second in Sheffield, which opened in December 2024.

The roundabout, which cost approximately £950,000 to complete, also forms part of the wider infrastructure for the 750-home West of Chichester development.

Now, with vehicle users, pedestrians and cyclists having the time to use the roundabout, Sussex World is calling on readers to give their thoughts on the layout.

