Chichester emergency services and community event coming this August - 'first of its kind in over 25 years'

Chichester’s Emergency Services and Community Day is taking place on Saturday, August 24 at Oaklands Park.

Anton Mezzone, the Station Manager at Chichester Fire Station is the organiser for this community event.

The Station Manager said: “This is the first event of its kind in over 25 years, bringing together all our emergency services, including Fire & Rescue, Police, Ambulance, Coastguard, RNLI, and armed forces teams, alongside community organisations, charities, local businesses, and a fantastic lineup of live entertainment.

“The response and support from the public, partner agencies and local dignitaries, including the Mayor of Chichester, has been phenomenal.

We already have over 100 confirmed exhibitors and attractions, including military vehicles, live rescue demonstrations, food stalls, children’s activities, and vintage displays.

It’s a free charity-focused event which is aiming to bring the whole community together.

The event will run from 10 am till 4 pm on Saturday, August 24.