A Chichester entrepreneur has embarked on a month-long roadtrip across the UK to raise money in aid of two charities close to her heart.

Holly Thomson, co-founder of online publication Countrywoman’s Guide, is one week into the month-long trip and has already travelled more than 1,000 miles.

With her Labrador, Nellie, by her side, the 27-year-old is raising funds for two charities: Pompe Support Network, which supports people with degenerative illnesses, and RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution), which provides support to farming communities across England and Wales.

Holly said: “I'll bet you've never heard of Pompe disease, and no it has nothing to do with Pompey (Portsmouth), I have a personal connection to Pompe, as my father lives with this rare metabolic degenerative disorder.

A Chichester entrepreneur has embarked on a month-long roadtrip across the UK to raise money in aid of two charities close to her heart. Photo: contributed

"It currently affects around 200 people (diagnosed) in the UK, though something we are hoping to do through this campaign is highlight the fact that many more are likely living with the condition (late-onset Pompe disease) undiagnosed and writing off symptoms due to aging and decreased fitness associated with aging.”

As the pace begins to ‘ramp up’ for week two of the trip, Holly’s business partner Emma Warren will be joining her on the road for a number of exclusive interviews with ‘inspirational’ individuals living and/or working within the rural communities.

Emma said: “We aim to build up a bank of stories that will hopefully inspire others that they can get through adverse situations, like our interviewees, regardless of what adversity may look like for them.

"We are talking to positive role models who can demonstrate from experience, that things aren’t always easy, but, in most situations you do get there in the end.”

Holly added: “Picture idyllic locations, serene wild camping spots and compelling stories of tenacity being overcome, oh and a rather loopy Labrador along for the ride!”

Emma’s other businesses, Hiho Silver, Blackdown Shepherd Huts and Dimpsey Glamping, are sponsoring the trip through the provision of a vehicle, fuel and branding so that ‘every penny raised goes directly to the charities’, while Carbon Neutral Britain is also offsetting the pair’s diesel.