A Chichester events company says the city is ready for more underground music venues.

Finn Ashcroft, manager of C-Side Sounds and a local DJ who has lived in the West Sussex city his whole life.

He says the appetite for music in the city is bigger than ever. His team has been running events for the past three years and has already staged some of Chichester’s biggest nights.

“We don’t want it to come across like we’re saying venues here aren’t working hard, because they really are,” Finn said. “It’s more that underground music is becoming so popular and people want more accessibility to it in the area.

“We’ve worked closely with places like Havana, The Chantry as well as the George and Dragon.

“They’ve been brilliant. They’ve taken a chance on us and the response has been huge.”

C-Side’s first big Chichester event was at The Chantry on a bank holiday weekend. Finn remembers queues ‘stretching all the way to Tesco’ as the venue hit capacity by with many still trying to get in.

“We’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

“People were desperate to do something different and it showed the demand was there.”

The company has built its reputation by hosting everything from drum and bass, house and garage nights to Motown, disco, acoustic evenings and even a country night.

They also run a residency at Havana on the first Saturday of each month, often selling out its 90-capacity venue.

“It’s not just about us doing well,” the events manager explained.

“When there’s more music in the area it benefits everyone. People are more likely to come out on a Friday or Saturday when they know they’ve got options of things to do.

“We’d love to see Chichester become a proper music destination.”

Alongside club nights, C-Side has thrown large-scale community events such as Chichester Block Party.

That event saw 400 students join a dress-up pub crawl in partnership with 12 local businesses. They also run a yearly two-day family music festival with local venue Crafty Bishop and have hosted Oktoberfest celebrations and street art festivals.

Finn Ashcroft says the key to C-Side Sounds’ success is making events as inclusive as possible.

“Music is for everyone and our goal is to bring people together,” he said.

“At Chi’s Got Grooves. we’ve had everything from 80s disco to 2000s garage, and we get a mix of ages on the dance floor.

“With drum and bass you get a younger crowd, but we’re also pulling people in from outside the city when we book bigger acts.

“That’s the kind of impact we want to build on…

“We need more spaces like it if the scene is really going to thrive.”

Looking ahead, Finn wants Chichester to support even more live music venues to keep pace with the growing demand.”