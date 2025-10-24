Chichester families join national 'Every Pair Tells a Story' movement highlighting SEND needs

Families in Chichester will take part in Every Pair Tells a Story on Monday 3 November 2025, a silent and peaceful awareness movement organised by The SEND Sanctuary UK in partnership with Let Us Learn Too.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families across West Sussex will unite this November as part of Every Pair Tells a Story, a powerful national awareness movement organised by The SEND Sanctuary UK in partnership with Let Us Learn Too and Let’s Make a Difference.

The silent and peaceful event will take place outside West Sussex County Council, County Hall in Chichester, where families will lay pairs of children’s shoes to represent every child across England failed by the education system and their local authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This movement is not described as a protest but as a symbolic act of visibility and solidarity. Each pair of shoes tells the story of a child whose needs have been ignored, misunderstood or dismissed, those missing from education, isolated in classrooms without support, or waiting months and years for Education, Health and Care Plans that are delayed or denied.

Chichester families join national 'Every Pair Tells a Story' movement

“These shoes tell the stories of children who want to learn, play and be included,” said Aimee Bradley, founder of The SEND Sanctuary UK. “No child should be left behind because the system decided their needs were too complex or too inconvenient. This is about every child failed by broken promises and endless red tape."

The event follows The Fight for Ordinary, a large-scale rally in London earlier this year that gathered more than 800 parents and young people calling for meaningful SEND reform.

In West Sussex, the number of children with an Education, Health and Care Plan has risen to more than 7,500, an increase of over 50 per cent since 2019. Families say they are waiting between 25 and 35 weeks for EHCP decisions, far beyond the legal 20-week timeframe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county’s SEND services were rated inadequate by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission, with inspectors highlighting long delays, inconsistent support and poor communication with parents. Many special schools in the area are now full, leaving families struggling to access suitable provision.

These challenges mirror a wider national crisis. Across England, more than 600,000 children have been identified as having special educational needs, with over 70,000 still waiting for their EHCPs to be processed.

“The government must listen to parents,” Aimee added. “We are not the problem. We are the evidence of the problem. Our children deserve more than wordsthey deserve real change, and they deserve it now.

"More than 70 local events will take place across England and Scotland on the same day, each aiming to highlight the urgent need for accountability and action from both local authorities and central government. Any shoes left after 1 pm will be donated to charity.