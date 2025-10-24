Chichester families to hold protest as part of initiative for SEND children

A silent display is planned outside County Hall in Chichester on Monday, November 3, as part of a national initiative to highlight the experiences of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The Chichester event is being organised by local parent Lucy Pratt and forms part of Every Pair Tells A Story, a national campaign led by The SEND Sanctuary UK in collaboration with Let Us Learn Too and Let’s Make a Difference.

Families are invited to place a pair of their child’s shoes outside County Hall on West Street between 10.30am and 1pm. Each pair represents a child with SEND, and participants can attach a tag with a name or personal story if they wish.

Lucy Pratt, a mother of two children with SEND, described the initiative as a way for families to share their experiences. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the challenges some children face in education.

The display is intended to be a peaceful and respectful action. Participants are not required to stay after leaving the shoes. Remaining shoes will be collected at 1 pm and donated to a local charity.

The campaign uses the hashtag #EveryPairTellsAStory.

Sussex World have approached West Sussex County Council for a response.