Chichester families to hold protest as part of initiative for SEND children
The Chichester event is being organised by local parent Lucy Pratt and forms part of Every Pair Tells A Story, a national campaign led by The SEND Sanctuary UK in collaboration with Let Us Learn Too and Let’s Make a Difference.
Families are invited to place a pair of their child’s shoes outside County Hall on West Street between 10.30am and 1pm. Each pair represents a child with SEND, and participants can attach a tag with a name or personal story if they wish.
Lucy Pratt, a mother of two children with SEND, described the initiative as a way for families to share their experiences. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the challenges some children face in education.
The display is intended to be a peaceful and respectful action. Participants are not required to stay after leaving the shoes. Remaining shoes will be collected at 1 pm and donated to a local charity.
The campaign uses the hashtag #EveryPairTellsAStory.
Sussex World have approached West Sussex County Council for a response.