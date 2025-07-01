Chichester family-run kebab shop celebrates 36th anniversary

On Monday, June 30, Charcoal Grill reopened to celebrate a milestone on the Chichester high street after closing for a short time for refurbishments.

The refurbishments included a new-look modern interior, along with a new modernised kitchen area.

Charcoal Grill owner Ian Yildirim said: “We started Charcoal Grill in 1989 – that’s over 36 years ago. We’ve refurbished everything; everything has been renewed. Today marks the beginning of the next chapter in our 36-year journey.

Hopefully, all goes well. I want to thank all our customers, supporters, and the people of Chichester; we’ve always been grateful for the community here.

“It’s always been about family. My family has supported me from the very beginning, and it’s been a family business since day one.

"Thank God I’ve got my boys around me now, and hopefully they’ll carry it on when I’m no longer here.”

His son Den Yildirim, who works alongside him, added:“Dad’s been here 36 years, serving the Chichester community with all his amazing kebab recipes.

"My brother and I have been getting involved and supporting him as much as we can.

‘We want to make it even better for Chichester — the food’s still just as delicious, but now we’ve got a fresh new look.

"He’s been here 36 years, and hopefully we’ll carry it on for another 36. We’re really excited to open back up and serve our community again.”

