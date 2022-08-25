Chichester father, son and friend climb Snowdon in 80kg diving suit — and broke a world record along the way

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former diver Dean Simpson, of East Broyle, as well as his son Zac, 23, and Zac’s girlfriend Sara Zaccarelli, 27, took turns to don an historical 80kg diving suit as they trudged up England and Wales’ highest mountain.

The group completed the mammoth feat over the weekend of August 12, 13 and 14 in aid of three-year-old Welsh schoolgirl Cadi Owen Evans who was born deaf in both ears.

Taking turns with the help of about nine others, the team has helped to raise thousands of pounds to buy state-of-the-art technology for Cadi’s school which allow her teacher to talk to her in a packed class.

The ascent

Beginning from below sea level — five meters below the surface of glacial lake Llyn Padarn — the team, built mostly of ex-naval divers, made their way to the peak of Snowdonia, more than 1,000 metres high.

“It wasn’t particularly easy,” Dean said, “and doing it in the heat wasn’t great but get just took it in shifts and plodded along to get as far as we could.”

Of the fundraising effort, Dean said: “It’s been really good. We are aiming to raise about £7,000 and we are not far off now. I think we will achieve it.”

He added: “We want to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated.”

Sara prepares for her shift

At 27, Sara also became the youngest ever woman to climb the mountain in full standard diving equipment, Dean said.

In 2018 Dean and Zac once again made their way onto the pages of the Chichester Observer after taking the diving suit up Ben Nevis in aid of the Thai diver who died attempting to rescue 12 boys who were trapped in a cave.

You can still donate the fundraiser by clicking here: Snowdon Diver 2022

Zac Simpson before he begins his shift

