Chichester Festival debut for 16-year-old Roda
Singer, songwriter and guitarist Roda Aldine wowed the audience at Chichester Festival on Saturday July 8 with her performance in Cyclone Live at The New Park Centre.
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST
Roda, 16, was hired by multi-award winning Cyclone writer and founder of Audible Visions, Graham Richards, to write and perform the music for his live adaptation of his popular Sci fi podcast series.
Roda's beautiful vocals and guitar added such atmospheric value to a wonderfully well written, truly captivating fun and quirky show.