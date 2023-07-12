NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Chichester Festival debut for 16-year-old Roda

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Roda Aldine wowed the audience at Chichester Festival on Saturday July 8 with her performance in Cyclone Live at The New Park Centre.
By Kirsty CheyneContributor
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST

Roda, 16, was hired by multi-award winning Cyclone writer and founder of Audible Visions, Graham Richards, to write and perform the music for his live adaptation of his popular Sci fi podcast series.

Roda's beautiful vocals and guitar added such atmospheric value to a wonderfully well written, truly captivating fun and quirky show.

Roda AldineRoda Aldine
Roda Aldine
Cast of Cyclone Live snd writer Hraham Richards second from the right and Roda Aldine Cast of Cyclone Live snd writer Hraham Richards second from the right and Roda Aldine
Cast of Cyclone Live snd writer Hraham Richards second from the right and Roda Aldine