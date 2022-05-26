Chichester Festival Theatre bandstand plans approved for Oaklands Park

A planning application was submitted by Chichester Festival Theatre to the district council in February this year which sought permission to building a temporary bandstand for use between April and September as a ‘multi-use space’.

The bandstand will be located a few metres north of the Spartacus ballet dancer sculpture in Oaklands Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theatre hopes to offer the space for storytelling sessions, family workshop events and wellbeing events including yoga and meditation for staff.

The approved bandstand plans

It comes as the theatre expands it’s family friendly offering.

Chichester City Council gave no objection to the plans but said the Festival Theatre should take steps to ensure the temporary structure is ‘sustainable’.

In its consultee comment, a spokesperson for the city council said: “Developers should explore all opportunities for sustainable development and carbon neutrality, including a high level of insulation as well technologies such as solar panels, ground or air source heat pumps and electric car charging points, as well as water conservation measures, where appropriate.

"In the interests of local ecology as well as the wider environment, trees and hedges should be retained if possible. Where these are removed, replacement planting should be carried out, with a biodiversity net gain achieved where possible.”

The Theatres Trust said the plans would create a ‘substantial public benefit’ and helps expand the theatre’s cultural and social role and ‘encourages greater engagement participation in the arts’.