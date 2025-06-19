Chichester: Fishbourne JamFest 2025 is back, bigger and louder than ever!

Celebrating it's third year, the one-day event promises to be bigger and better this year.

The one-day festival continues to grow in popularity, drawing bigger crowds each year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On July 26, Fishbourne JamFest returns for its third year, offering a full afternoon of live music, family entertainment and food and drink at the Fishbourne Playing Fields. Gates open at 1pm, with live performances running from 2pm until 8pm.

Kicking things off is the Ovation Showcase, a youth charity that supports young musicians by giving them a platform to perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also performing are Lady and the Dukes, known for their jazz-inspired covers of classic tracks, and singer-songwriter Hattie Chandler.

Hench and Slipped Disc return to the stage with bluesy rock sets, while Petrol Money – a fast-rising local band – headline the evening.

In addition to the music, the event includes a range of family-friendly activities.

A bouncy castle, circus workshops and fairground rides are all included in the ticket price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An outdoor bar will serve drinks throughout the day, alongside food outlets offering hot meals.

All proceeds from the event support the Fishbourne Playing Field Association and are used to maintain the playing field and its facilities, including the fully inclusive play park.

The festival takes place at the Fishbourne Playing Fields, Blackboy Lane, PO18 8BE.

Full details and tickets are available at www.fishbournejamfest.co.uk.