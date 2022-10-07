Chichester foodbank issues urgent appeal for donations

The foodbank, which has sites in Midhurst, Petworth, Selsey and two in Chichester city, has been operating for ten years and, in that time, has given out more than 29,000 food parcels to families in need.

In its latest appeal, the foodbank has asked for donations of tinned fruit, chocolate bars, sizes 5, 6 and 7 nappies, washing up liquid, shaving foam/gel, biscuits, kitchen rolls, deodorant and tin openers.

One of the collection points is Chichester City FC’s ground in Oaklands Park.

South Street, Chichester. Picture by Kate Shemilt

Ahead of the team’s match against Three Bridges FC tomorrow, a spokesperson for the club asked for donations from supporters.

They said: “If you are coming to the our game with Three Bridges FC at Oaklands Park tomorrow, please consider bringing an item from the list, or anything you can spare that you already have.

“There has been unprecedented demand lately, and they need your help. Thank you.”