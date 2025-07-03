Chichester Foodbank says ‘we’re at a critical point’ as last tray of beans signals crisis

Chichester District Foodbank says it has “never been this tough” after hitting a critical point in food supplies and running out of essentials.

CEO Sarah Adams says the foodbank is buying record amounts of food just to stay afloat, spending up to £8,000 a week, with almost half of all stock since April having to be purchased.

That’s more than double the level of last year.

Sarah Adams said: “We are now down to our last tray of baked beans.

"If a foodbank runs out of baked beans, that’s bad news. It’s the one thing we’ve always had in stock.

"Pasta and tinned tomatoes are also gone – both of which are supposed to be in every parcel.

"And with the team about to roll out nearly 1,000 Kids Lunch Packs for the school holidays, whatever donations do come in are being used almost immediately.

“Everything that’s come in, we’ve used. It’s in and out,” Adams said. “We are spending more than ever on food, and it’s still tricky. Very tricky.”

In June this year, 8.5 tonnes of food and toiletries came into the foodbank, but 6 tonnes of that had to be bought.

That same month, 390 people across the district were given emergency food parcels.

In June 2024, the foodbank fed more people, 477, but only had to purchase 1.2 tonnes out of 5.4 total.

Sarah Adams says the shift isn’t just about demand, but a serious dip in donations.

The Foodbank CEO added: “It’s not unprecedented in terms of numbers, but we’ve never reached this kind of critical point with food before. To be out of beans, pasta, cereal – even before summer really starts – that’s unheard of since before the pandemic.”

There’s added pressure this month as the foodbank prepares its summer ids Lunch Packs – a scheme which supported 935 children at Easter and is expected to do the same again in July and August.

So far this financial year, Chichester District Foodbank has brought in 95.7 tonnes of food and toiletries, with 18.1 tonnes of that purchased.

Nearly all of it, 94.4 tonnes, has already gone back out, supporting 6,208 people through emergency parcels, plus 2,957 children during school holidays.

By comparison, in 2023 to 2024 the team brought in more food overall, 104.8 tonnes, and had to buy far less: just 6.7 tonnes.

However, the foodbank still distributed more than 112 tonnes, feeding 6,258 people and 2,833 children through the same lunch schemes.

Winter is still expected to bring the sharpest rise in demand, but Sarah says this summer could be the hardest yet if donations don’t increase fast.

“We haven’t got bottomless coffers,” she said. “I don’t know where the limit is – we’ve never had to find out before. But if we keep buying food like this, we might.”

To help out, there are donation points at most local supermarkets, but the team at Quarry Lane are also happy to accept donations in person.

You can also visit the Chichester District Foodbank website, or donate via the food bank donation app Bankuet.