Chichester Free School students pay a visit to local care home
Students from Chichester Free School paid a visit the residents of Chichester Grange Care Home.
By Sam Pole
3 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 11:02am
On Monday, January 30, a few pupils from Year 2 at Chichester Free School went to visit Chichester Grange Care Home.
The students were treated to four stories read to them by the residents and also some homemade cookies and hot chocolate.
Mr Cook, a Year 2 teacher at the school said: “The children loved this so much, they want to return to read their own stories to the residents.”