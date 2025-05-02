Chichester grandmother calls for action on pavement works in Chichester

Mrs Brenda Billings, from Chichester.

A grandmother from Chichester is calling on the council to take action on pavement works that have been in place since January.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She says the barrier, on Southgate, poses a huge safety risk to residents with movement and mobility issues, since it requires the use of two ramps leading off the pavement which are often either unstable or entirely dislodged.

The barrier has been in place since January this year, when a car crashed into the front of a barbershop in Chichester, leading to a series of urgent pavement repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mrs Brenda Billings says enough is enough. The 86-year-old uses a mobility scooter to get around, and that she’s ‘terrified’ of passing through the cordon every time she has to.

The partial cordon has been in situ since January.

"I use my scooter to get through and I have to go down what they call a ramp, which invariably has fallen down – so I have to get someone walking by and ask them to put it up. Then I go down that, round and up again another one. And I’m terrified,” she said.

Part of a vital pedestrian footpath connecting Chichester railway station with the city centre at large, the barrier obstructs a busy section of pavement and, even if she didn’t feel at risk, Mrs Billings said the council have had more than enough time to get the work done.

"I just want to see them do the job – whatever they’ve got to do,” she explained. “There’s never been a workman there. All they’ve done is obstructed the pavement and gone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council acknowledged the problems caused by the obstruction, but assured readers work is being done.

“We understand the concerns raised regarding the pavement works on Southgate, Chichester, particularly in relation to accessibility for residents who rely on mobility aids,” they said. “We are following guidance from Chichester District Council’s Building Control on when it will be safe to reopen the footpath once repairs to the damaged building have been completed. However, we are aware of the impact this is having on local residents and have ensured that kerb ramps are in place to support access as much as possible during this period.”