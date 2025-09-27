Chichester hairdresser smashes charity target with Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge

By Henry Bryant
Published 27th Sep 2025, 09:18 BST
A Chichester hairdresser has gone above and beyond to raise funds for Sage House in Tangmere, a local care facility.

Shaun Lyndon-Smith, co-owner of Shaun’s Hair Salon, has been volunteering at Sage House every two weeks since it opened seven years ago, working in the salon they have on site.

In September, Shaun took on the formidable Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, a 24-mile trek across three peaks with a suggested completion time of 12 hours. He completed it in an impressive 9 and a half hours, with the weather holding up nicely for the tough trek.

Originally aiming to raise £1,000 for Sage House, Shaun’s fundraising efforts, supported by his clients, friends, family and patrons of the Sage House salon, exceeded all expectations. In total, he raised an incredible £2,210.

The husband and wife team!

Co-owner Diane Lyndon-Smith said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated, whether friends, family, clients or generous anonymous supporters.

"Your contributions have helped make this possible and will go directly to supporting the vital work at Sage House.”

