Chichester homeless charity celebrates cash boost to help refurbish kitchen

Stonepillow, a charity that provides support to homeless people and the vulnerably housed in Chichester, have celebrated following a cash boost to refurbish their kitchen facility.

A grant of £19,371 from the Morrisons Foundation has enabled the charity to install commercial grade stainless steel equipment where volunteers prepare, cook and serve breakfast and lunch for members of the homeless population.

In addition, the donation has paid for a range oven, dishwasher, countertop freezer and fridge as well as a built-in broom cupboard, which will help the charity to provide their services for the most vulnerable in our community for many years to come.

Debbie Jupe, Head of Fundraising, Communications and Partnerships said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for choosing to support the much needed refurbishment at our Chichester Hub.”“This Hub serves up to 40 breakfasts and lunches, that’s 80 every day and supports over 260 homeless and vulnerably housed clients every year. This grant is pivotal to ensuring we can maintain and protect this service long into the future.”

Stonepillow’s Chichester Hub is the lynchpin of the charity’s work. Based in central Chichester, it’s open weekdays from 9am until 4:30pm and 9am to 1pm on the weekend. The hub provides a first point of entry into Stonepillow’s wide range of services and meets the basic needs of very vulnerable rough sleeping, homeless and people who are in dire poverty in the region.

Erin Fuller, Morrisons Foundation Specialist said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to provide this grant to ensure the future of Stonepillow’s vital work in the community. Having the reassurance that homeless people and those who are facing poverty will have a welcoming place to have a warm meal really does make me proud. Supporting projects in the heart of communities is what the Foundation is all about and it’s great to be able to make such a positive impact here in Chichester.”