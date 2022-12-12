Chichester homeless charity to offering beds to people in need throughout the cold weather

Stonepillow is currently operating a SWEP - Severe Weather Emergency Protocol - on behalf of CDC and ADC in both Arun and Chichester.
This means that anyone at risk of rough sleeping in the cold weather can access the Hubs from 6pm until the next morning and have a bed for the night.
Chichester Hub opens every day, and the charity collaborates with Four Streets at St Pancras who provide dinner, to ensure our opening times complement theirs and there is a full provision for our homeless community.
If you are in need of sleeping bags, warm clothes, washing facilities, breakfast, lunch, hot drinks or help and support please visit Stonepillow’s Hub at St Cyriacs' which is open 9am to 4.30pm weekdays and 9am to 1pm on weekends, 365 days a year.