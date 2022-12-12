Chichester homeless charity to offering beds to people in need throughout the cold weather

Chichester homeless charity Stonepillow is offering a helping hand to those in need during the current cold weather.

Chichester homeless charity Stonepillow is offering a helping hand to those in need during the current cold weather.

Stonepillow is currently operating a SWEP - Severe Weather Emergency Protocol - on behalf of CDC and ADC in both Arun and Chichester.

This means that anyone at risk of rough sleeping in the cold weather can access the Hubs from 6pm until the next morning and have a bed for the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester Hub opens every day, and the charity collaborates with Four Streets at St Pancras who provide dinner, to ensure our opening times complement theirs and there is a full provision for our homeless community.