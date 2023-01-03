St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Chichester is offering a Christmas tree collection service at the start of the new year.

The service, available through donations, will see a volunteer pick up a tree to be recycled.

In a statement, St Wilfrid’s Hospice said: “Christmas is a busy time of year, so the chances are you are dreading cutting up your real Christmas tree, trying to fit it in your car and getting it to the tip.

“For a suggested donation of £15, our volunteer elves will come and take your tree away between January 7 and 10.

“Your tree will then be recycled into wood chippings and mulch, so you can rest assured that you will not only be raising money for a local charity, but you will also be disposing of your tree in an eco-friendly way.”

This scheme is only available for households in the following postcodes: PO18, PO19, PO20, PO21, PO22