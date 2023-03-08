On Red Nose Day (March 17) teams from the Nuffield Wessex and Nuffield Chichester Hospitals go head-to-head to raise money for Comic Relief.

In a challenge lasting from 8am to 4pm, hospital staff will take turns to jump on static bikes and cycle like mad. ‘The Cycle Showdown’ will see hospital staff cycle the height of Snowdon – all from their reception area.

From consultants to physios to nurses, anyone that can spare five minutes for a quick cycle will be taking part to help raise money for Red Nose Day and The hospital that can cover the most distance, and raise the most money will be victorious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams have a JustGiving page and people can read all about them and donate here

On Red Nose Day (March 17) teams from the Nuffield Wessex and Nuffield Chichester Hospitals go head-to-head to raise money for Comic Relief.

Samir Patel, Chief Executive of Comic Relief, says: “We are truly humbled by the incredible things our generous supporters do to fundraise for Red Nose Day. It's wonderful to see so many people come together to make a difference and have some fun along the way. We love hearing about what people are up to around the country and wish the hospital staff the very best of the luck for the Showdown Challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad