In a challenge lasting from 8am to 4pm, hospital staff will take turns to jump on static bikes and cycle like mad. ‘The Cycle Showdown’ will see hospital staff cycle the height of Snowdon – all from their reception area.
From consultants to physios to nurses, anyone that can spare five minutes for a quick cycle will be taking part to help raise money for Red Nose Day and The hospital that can cover the most distance, and raise the most money will be victorious.
The teams have a JustGiving page and people can read all about them and donate here
Samir Patel, Chief Executive of Comic Relief, says: “We are truly humbled by the incredible things our generous supporters do to fundraise for Red Nose Day. It's wonderful to see so many people come together to make a difference and have some fun along the way. We love hearing about what people are up to around the country and wish the hospital staff the very best of the luck for the Showdown Challenge.
“The money raised for Red Nose Day will help people going through the toughest times of their lives, here in the UK and around the world. So, whether you hold a bake sale, get sponsored to do a challenge, buy a Red Nose or T-shirt, or pick up the phone to donate, we are so thankful for everything you do.”