The Chichester Bike Project had an open day on Thursday, July 4.

Elizabeth Storton Business Development Coordinator at Chichester Community Development Trust said: “This a new crowd funder set up which is aimed at everyone. We're doing a charity share offer.

"It's going to be a truly community-owned asset. From 100 pounds, you can get some shares and access to this space. We're passionate about the fact that it's for the community.

“There are lots of schemes such as earn-a-bike, you can buy bikes at really reasonable prices too which makes it truly accessible. Plus there's a cafe and a meeting room and it will be a real hub for anyone with a passing interest or more in bikes.”

“We do have a youth program that's been part of the pilot scheme where children can come in on a Friday evening and bring in a broken bike from home that they've been unable to use and learn how to repair it.

"This little 11-year-old came in the other week and left proud as punch on her bicycle that was now working. She returned a week later with her little sister's bicycle to do the same. We'll be doing women's workshops too."

To learn about all the details about the schemes, visit www.chichesterbikeproject.com.

Project Organiser Annabel McLaren-Clark said: “At its heart, it's a bike refurbishing scheme with all the different ways to refurbish bikes and get them back out into the community.

“I think everyone has got an incredible memory of some point in their life of that moment of freedom when you're cycling somewhere. Whether it was when you were a child or an adult.

"I don't think any other mode of transport can give you that sense of freedom and independence, and that's really what we want to give to other people.

"The generosity of people donating the bikes has been incredible. I think we're standing here surrounded by probably 100 bikes at the moment, which is great.