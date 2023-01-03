Chichester housebuilder volunteers 'dig in' to help Westhampnett Community Hall

Housebuilder Barratt Homes provided volunteer support to help with building work at Westhampnett Community Hall.

The housebuilder sent in its contractors to help the village hall last month, and landscaper, Jake Smith from JS Landscapes, took a team over again on Saturday, December 10 to make the final updates.

The group of volunteers planted trees, secured picnic tables and benches, made wooden planters, and generally tidied up the area.

Set in the heart of Westhampnett, the contemporary Community Hall provides a setting for community activities and events.

The parish council, which looks after the space, was keen to provide an outside area to match the hall’s elegant interior and was thrilled to receive the developer’s support.

Claire McLeish, Chair of the Parish Council, said: “It has been a real pleasure to welcome Barratt’s team of volunteers to our village hall. This is an important place for the local community to get together for meetings and celebrations and it’s wonderful to see that the exterior is now looking its best.

“On behalf of everyone, I would like to thank Barratt for their amazing support. We couldn’t have got all this work done without them.”

Anthony Dimmick, Barratt Homes Community Liaison Manager said: “We want to support organisations in the communities where we are building new homes, and Westhampnett Community Hall provides an excellent facility for the local area. It’s been great to see the work all come together here.”

