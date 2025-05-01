In the West Sussex city of Chichester, it will be over 20°C all week. On Wednesday, it’s set to be 24°C.
Here are some of the photos we took of the historic city in the sunshine.
1 / 3
In the West Sussex city of Chichester, it will be over 20°C all week. On Wednesday, it’s set to be 24°C.
Here are some of the photos we took of the historic city in the sunshine.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.