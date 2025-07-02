Chichester: Independent coffee shop on East Street closes for refurbishment
A coffee shop in Chichester has shut its doors to conduct refurbishment works.
The Real Eating Co has two locations in the city centre of Chichester, one of which is currently closed.
Signs appeared at the branch on East Street which read: “We’ve closed for a planned refurbishment. Whilst we are closed, we love you to visit us at our other cafe in Chichester.”
It is not yet known how long the refurbishments will take.
Updates to follow.
