Chichester: Independent North Street shop to close, with new store sign already up
All That Glitters sells a wide range of hypoallergenic jewellery and accessories in a boutique setting.
On the Great Sussex Way website, a description reads: “The family strives to sell everything a girl could want, starting for prom, with pretty necklaces & clutch bags, to bridal sets.”
The shop is currently having a final sale, with signs indicating that the store was imminently closing. They read: “Closing down sale. Everything must go.”
Later this October, the ‘All That Glitters’ sign was replaced with ‘The Wow Factor’.
It has not yet been confirmed when this new store will take over, and All That Glitters remains open.