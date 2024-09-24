Chichester is one of the best areas to live in West Sussex, according to data

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester, Horsham, Midhurst and Petworth could be among the best places to live in Sussex, according to a new study which evaluates towns and cities based on their crime rates, sense of community spirit and access to amenities.

The study, conducted by Alliance Security, ranked Chichester at the top of its list, praising the historic city for “its rich history and vibrant community”, as well as the abundance of excellent schools and well-kept green spaces.

The city’s crime rate, at 58.2 crimes per 1,000 residents is considerably lower than the national average of 79.5 per 1,000 residents, suggesting it is a relatively safe environment for residents.

Coming in second was Midhurst, which was praised for its charming architecture and beautiful rural surrounds, as well as a strong sense of community which combines local markets and a sense of shared heritage. The crime rate in Midhurst, at 39 per 1,000 residents, is significantly lower then even in Chichester, making it an exceptionally safe place to live.

Chichester comes in at the top of the list.

Horsham also performed well on the study, where it was praised for its similarly low crime rate – 52.1 crimes per 1,000 residents – as well as its historic character and convenient transport links to London and beyond.

Other communities featured in the study include: Arundel in 4th place, Steyning in 5th place, Petworth in 6th place, East Grinstead in 7th place, Billingshurst in 8th, Henfield in 9th and Lindfield in 10th.

"The best places to live in West Sussex, including Chichester, Midhurst, and Horsham, offer a compelling mix of low crime rates, strong community involvement, and excellent public amenities. Chichester stands out with its significantly below-average crime rate, providing a secure environment for residents. Midhurst and Horsham enhance the appeal with their charming town centers and beautiful parks, while Arundel, known for its stunning castle, adds a unique historical touch,” the study concludes.

"Steyning and Petworth feature quaint shops and cafes, attracting locals and visitors alike. East Grinstead and Billingshurst are family-friendly, boasting excellent schools, and Henfield and Lindfield offer tight-knit communities with access to green spaces. Together, these towns foster a welcoming atmosphere and a high quality of life, making West Sussex a desirable place to call home.”