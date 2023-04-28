Chichester is one of the best cities in the UK for relaxing walks, new study says

Chichester is among the best cities in the UK for a relaxing stroll, a recent study has revealed.

Chichester has been crowned the third best city for walks in the UK by a recent stud by the wellness experts at UK Saunas.

The team analysed more than 200,000 reviews of popular parks across 36 UK cities, ranking each one by the percentage of reviews which mentioned relaxation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it came to Chichester, words like ‘relaxation’ appeared in almost a third of total reviews for green spaces like West Dean Gardens, Bishop Palace Gardens and Kingley Vale.

Chichester City Centre

Beating Chichester to the top spots were Canterbury and Norwich, with Cambridge and Plymouth rounding out the last two slots in the top ten. Click here for access to the full database.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Exercise, green spaces and mental well-being are intrinsically linked,” a UK Saunas expert said. “Urban living is a relatively new invention, with the oldest cities only 6000 years. Only in the last decade have we become a “majority-urban” species. We have something of a natural affinity with green spaces, and they have been proven to boost joy and reduce anxiety. Some scientists even believe that they make life feel more meaningful.

“Studies show that being out in nature reduces feelings of anger, stress and fear. On a physical level, nature can even lower our blood pressure and heart rate.”

Read more

Advertisement Hide Ad