Chichester learning disability centre applies to use land for secure dog walks

The Apuldram Centre, a Chichester charity for adults with learning disabilities, is applying to use an adjacent field for secure dog walking activities.

Alongside permission for the formal use of the land, the planning application – which was submitted to Chichester District Council last week – also makes provisions for the erection of 1.9 metre tall deer high fencing, a field shelter and the introduction of 35 car parking spaces.

The Apuldram Centre Chichester, provides daycare, a community hub and supported living services to almost 150 adults with special educational needs.

If plans are approved, the dog walking site will operate during daylight hours and plan to limit the number of dogs using the facility to three per one hour slot.

The site map for the plans

It’s hoped the facility will complement the centre’s existing on-site farm shop and café, diversifying the charity’s income while simultaneously supporting its social purpose and public benefit.

To find out more about the plans, visit the Chichester District planning portal using reference: 23/00878/FUL