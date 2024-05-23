Chichester lecturer recognised for supporting women leaders in sport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lecturer from the University of Chichester has been recognised for his role in developing women’s leadership in sport.

Dr Jordan Matthews, Senior Lecturer in Sport Management, was handed an outstanding achievement award for Contribution to Stimulation In Women’s Sport at the Everything in Sport Awards by Omnia Media.

The ceremony took place at Wembley Stadium last week (14 May) and was part of a two-day conference for women in sport.

A second University of Chichester lecturer, Suzanne Everley, was also nominated for the same award. Suzanne is a Reader in the Sociology of Physical Education, Activity and Health.

The category was for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and contribution to the development of individuals’ mindsets and mental health issues in women’s sport, and for those demonstrating exceptional commitment, dedication and innovation in this field.

Jordan is programme development officer of the Women's Sport Leadership Academy (WSLA) alongside Suzanne (programme development lead), which aims to boost development and leadership opportunities for women in sport. It has already supported more than 400 women leaders in sport based in over 70 countries. The programme is hosted at the University of Chichester and is designed and delivered in partnership with Leading Edge Performance.

On winning the award, Jordan said: “WSLA was established in 2014 and, since then, many people have contributed to its success. I’m proud to have played my part in its ongoing story. Yet I’m acutely aware that I’ve benefitted from the insights and knowledge of amazing colleagues, facilitators and participants along the way. Thank you to all those involved! We continue to develop WSLA as an outstanding programme and have some exciting plans going forward.”