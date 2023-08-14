Fundraising phenomenon Mick Stanley has been rowing up and down the country’s waterways in his homemade boats to raise tens of thousands of pounds for charity. Most recently, his nautical endeavours have seen him raising more than £10,000 for Children on the Edge.

These funds have played a vital role in supporting hundreds of Ukrainian refugee families who have fled from the war, a spokesperson for the Chichester-based charity has said.

Now Major Mick has beaten 14,000 other fundraisers to secure a spot as one of the 21 finalists for the 2023 JustGiving Fundraising Awards.

Major Mick rowing the Tintanic, his homemade row boat. Picture contributed

Major Mick said: “I am obviously very pleased to be nominated, I have had a fantastic three-and-a-half years of rowing for charity and extremely interesting people have been very kind. I have had an enormous amount of fun. It’s been a great adventure from start to finish with meeting the King at the jubilee celebrations and Boris Johnson in Downing Street was great fun and the King was very charming and very supportive.”

Annie Whillians from Children on the Edge said: “We are delighted that Major Mick’s incredible fundraising efforts have been recognised by JustGiving, we have been blown away by his energy and dedication to his rowing challenge, we hope that the public will agree and will vote for him to win Creative Fundraiser of the Year.”

The public vote to determine the winners for the awards is now open, and Children on the Edge would love their local community to rally in voting for him to win Creative Fundraiser of the Year.

To vote, visit the JustGiving Awards 2023 voting page: https://page.justgiving.com/awardsvoting2023.

In previous years Mick has raised phenomenal amounts of cash of other worthwhile causes.