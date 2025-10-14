Chichester leisure centres to host free CPR workshops for 'Restart a Heart Day'

Residents across the Chichester District are being encouraged to learn lifesaving CPR skills this week, with local leisure centres offering free training sessions on Thursday, October 16, as part of Restart a Heart Day.

The sessions will be held at The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre, and Westgate Leisure Centre, all managed by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Chichester District Council.

Led by a qualified first aid trainer, the workshops will teach participants how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator in the event of a cardiac arrest.

There will be several time slots available: 10am to 12pm at Westgate Leisure Centre, 1pm to 2pm at The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, and 3pm to 4pm at Bourne Leisure Centre.

The lifesaving procedure can more than double someone’s chances of surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, which affects more than 30,000 people every year in the UK.

Restart a Heart Day is an annual initiative led by the Resuscitation Council UK, aimed at equipping people across the country with the confidence and skills to save a life.

Stuart Mills, Area Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “We believe that everyone should have access to basic CPR skills. You never know when a medical emergency could happen, so being prepared is vital.

"That’s why we’re pleased to be hosting these free training sessions, and we hope to see many people from the local community attending to learn this lifesaving skill.”

Residents can drop in to any of the sessions at their nearest centre, with no booking required.