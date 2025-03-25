Essential works are due to begin at Chichester Library, starting at the end of March.

The works at Chichester Library include rewiring and relighting the ground floor of the library.

The library is also taking this opportunity to redecorate and refurbish the ground floor library and to introduce a refreshed children’s area, more seating and new flexible shelving.

The investment in this new look and layout comes from developer contributions known as Section 106 payments.

The works will be staggered to minimise the disruption to customers. Works take place as follows.

From the 31 March to 24 April 2025 there will be no customer access to the first-floor library. During this period computer, printing and photocopying services will still be available from the ground floor. The ground floor will operate as normal, hosting activities and with full access to stock.

The library will be closed from 14 April to 19 April 2025 but will provide an ‘at the door service’ during regular opening hours for customers to collect reserved items and drop-off returned books at the door.

Any items borrowed from Chichester Library which are due back whilst it is offering the at the door service will not incur overdue charges.

Chichester Library will be completely closed, without any service available from 20 April to 23 April 2025.

From the 24 April 2025 the library will operate a temporary library from the first floor only, offering a range of fiction, non-fiction and children’s books. Customers will be able to access the temporary library offer using the rear door via the staircase and customer lift.

In July of this year, the council plans to re-open the entire library with all rewiring work completed and a brand-new ground floor look and layout.

A statement from West Sussex County Council read: “We appreciate that these measures will disrupt your use of the library, and we ask you to bear with us during this period of works.

"We will do our very best to offer as much of our service as is safely possible during this time.”

The nearest available branches are Bognor Regis and Southbourne Libraries.