Father Christmas has once again teamed up with Lions Club of Chichester and will be adding a few extra stops on his yuletide travels.

The popular Santa float returns to Chichester this year SUS-211118-124305003

Santa and his sleigh will be returning to the streets of Chichester and Fishbourne once again in what has become a tremendous tradition that has gone on for over half a century.

Families will have the opportunity to wave and greet Father Christmas, and the Chichester Rotary Club will also be in tow, collecting money for charity.

All evening routes start at 6pm and continue until 8.30pm and residents will be able to hear music as father Christmas approaches their street. If for any reason Santa is unable to complete his route organisers will try to arrange for him to visit the roads missed out at a later date.

Friday December 2. MINERVA HEIGHTS. Small Meadow, Locks Farm Lane, Gobey Drive, Farm Barns Lane, Tile Kiln Lane, Small Copse, Carthouse Mead, High Meadow, Beehive Lane, Tudry Mead, Harris Road, Baynard Mead, Schirmer Road, Hester Road.

Monday December 5. LANGDALE Avenue, Willowbed Avenue, Willowbed Drive, Whyke Road, Whyke Lane South, Grove Road. (Transport provided back to start point.)

Thursday December 8. CLEVELAND Road, Whyke Lane South, Lyndhurst Road, Caledonian Road, Cambrai Avenue, Winden Road, The Quest, Ormonde Avenue, York Road, Bognor Road, Whyke Road, Rumbolds Close.

Friday December 9. PARKLANDS. Bishop Luffa Close, Oliver Whitby Road, Hannah Square, John Arundel Road, Newlands Lane, Duncan Road, Walnut Avenue, Parklands Road, Hawthorne Close, Parklands Road, Beech Avenue, Cedar Drive, Oak Avenue, Oak Close, Sherborne Road, Neville Road.

Tuesday December 13. BLACK BEAUTY Anna Sewell Way, Joseph Lancaster Lane, William Penn Way, Boundary Lane, Bloomfield Drive, Pinewood Way, North Mead, Lavant View, Barnfield Drive, The Pitcroft, Palmersfield Avenue, Kidd Road, Carse Road, Peacock Close, Bostock Road, Baxendale Road, Bradshaw Road.

Wednesday December 14. ARUNDEL PARK Chatsworth Road, Cyril Way, Wood Road, Richard Road, Caernarvon Road, Osborne Crescent, Buckingham Drive, Kensington Road, Charles Avenue, Henry Close, William Road, Kathleen Gardens, Leatherbottle Lane, Victoria Road, Elizabeth Road, Florence Road, Sandringham Drive.

Friday, December 16. DONNINGTON EAST. Grosvenor Road, Belgrave Crescent, Waterside Drive, Bywater Way, Nursery Close, Windmill Close, Grosvenor Road, Southfields Close, Millpond Crescent, Ferry Drive, Tramway Close, Chaldea Way, Hesperuse Mews.

Monday December 19. SUMMERSDALE Lloyd Road, Summersdale Road, Winterbourne Road, Croft Mead, Winterbourne Road, Maplehurst Road, Ferndale Road, Highland Road, The Lane, Chestnut Avenue Stanton Drive, Stavely Gardens Harberton Crescent, Charlotte Avenue, Donegal Avenue

Tuesday December 20. HAY. Kingsham Avenue, Herald Drive Martlet Close, Phoenix Close, Cherry Orchard Road, Garland Close, Bramber Road, Exxton Road, Hay Road, Whyke Marsh, Mumford Place, Tavener Place, Dallaway Road, Whyke Close, Eastland Road.

Wednesday December 21. EAST BROYLE Little Breach, Norwich Road, Carlisle Gardens, Gloster Way,

Lincoln Green, Truro Close, Rochester Close, Durham Gardens, Hereford Close, Guildford Place, Salisbury Way, York Chase, Bristol Gardens, Exeter Road, Wells Crescent, Winchester Drive, Canterbury Close.

Friday December 23. DONNINGTON WEST. Grenville Close, Stockbridge Gardens, Graydon Avenue, Gordon Avenue, Marden Avenue, Deer Close, The Meadows.