Chichester local plan will 'devastate' rural villages, says Arundel and South Downs MP

Chichester’s local plan will ‘devastate’ rural communities in the north of the district, according to Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffiths.

His comments come not long after the Planning Inspectorate submitted its final report for the area’s local plan, marking the end of an examination process which started in May last year and asses whether the plan meets legal requirements and synergises with national policy.

The local plan identifies housing requirements and development areas in the Chichester District for the next 14 years, and introduces a raft of policies related to several areas, including climate change and the environment.

But Mr Griffiths believes modifications laid out over the last year could have a detrimental effect on the smaller communities in the district. As part of the plan, the District Council must provide at least 11,484 houses by 2039; 1,125 more properties then originally expected and much more than under the outgoing local plan, where housing delivery is set at 435 houses a year.

A spokesperson for the MP said: “On behalf of his constituents Mr Griffith has repeatedly called for the Council to make changes to utilise more brownfield sites and cluster development near to the extensive infrastructure and facilities of the City of Chichester itself.

“The failure to do so - which the Conservative MP laid at the door of the ruling Liberal Democrat group who dominate the council - means Loxwood and neighbouring villages remain a strategic location for more houses with an overwhelming 220 houses being forced on the community.

“Mr Griffith upheld his view that this is still the wrong location for a strategic site because it is a rural location which lacks the infrastructure and rural transport links to sustainably accommodate such an increase.”

Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson for Chichester District Council shined a light on the difficulties of the local plan process.

"It is important to point out that generally all Planning Authorities are expected to meet the housing needs figure that is set by central government for their Local Plan area,” they said. “This drives the current level of housing supply and the housing requirement, which forms the basis for the Local Plan. The new Chichester Local Plan, as submitted for examination, proposed a housing requirement of around 90% of the full housing need. However, based on the evidence, which included representations from National Highways in relation to the A27, the Government appointed Planning Inspectors did not accept that there was a transport justification for lowering this housing figure. However, the Inspectors were sensitive to the pressures faced by the council in terms of housing delivery and so allowed for a stepped trajectory of 575 homes per year for the first 5 years.”

They also said that the housing requirement in the north of district remains ‘relatively modest’, in recognition of the area’s rural character, and that most of the development is earmarked for the east/west corridor.

"The council has sought to utilise as many brownfield sites as possible, but such sites are often difficult to bring forward and, in reality, there are only enough to provide for a small proportion of the overall housing requirement,” they added. “Chichester and the other larger settlements lack a legacy of large industrial sites suitable for significant levels of brownfield redevelopment. However, where opportunities do exist (primarily in the Southern Gateway area), the council is actively pursuing a housing-led regeneration programme, as outlined in the Local Plan.

"The council has worked incredibly hard to prepare and now to be in a position to adopt the new Local Plan, having faced a huge number of challenges. The levels of housing provision proposed and the site allocations that are outlined within the plan have evolved through two different administrations, led by different political parties (firstly Conservative and currently Liberal Democrats). The housing number within the submitted Local Plan, including the housing numbers assigned to the northern plan area, was established under the previous Conservative administration. The increase in the housing number since the submission of the Local Plan has been required by the Planning Inspectorate in order to meet the Government housing target.

"It’s also worth noting that the new Local Plan proposes an extensive range of policies concerning the natural environment and design standards. In particular, the new plan’s focus on the environment is even greater than in the current adopted plan, with more policies relating to this area to help protect and conserve our natural environment.

“In conclusion, the new Local Plan provides for a stepped housing trajectory, in recognition of the deliverability challenges we face; focuses the vast majority of growth on the most sustainable part of the southern plan area, with only a relatively modest amount of development assigned to the northern part of the plan area; and includes a brownfield regeneration programme in Chichester city. The council considers that this approach should be recognised and supported by our MPs.”