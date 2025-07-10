Here’s what readers think about the announcement of a Chichester Monopoly edition, which will be in stores next year.

he announcement, made on Tuesday July 8 confirmed that the city will soon be immortalised on a customised board, an honour granted as part of Monopoly’s 90th anniversary celebrations.

To mark the milestone, 20 UK cathedral cities were invited to compete for the chance to land a bespoke version of the game.

Chichester won, securing its place in Monopoly history and continuing a long-standing tradition that has seen cities around the globe reimagined in board game form.

The new Chichester edition will swap the familiar London streets for local landmarks, institutions, and cultural highlights, offering residents and visitors the chance to buy, sell, and build on some of the city's most iconic locations.

At the launch event, John Keen-Tomlinson, from Winning Moves UK, said: “This one’s scheduled for release in March 2026.

"We’ve found that the Easter holiday period is a great time, not just to celebrate Chichester, when the weather’s hopefully good, but also to give holidaymakers the chance to explore the game."

Sue Wilson said: “(It) could be a problem only having one train station, and there’s definitely no free parking.

"Love the original Monopoly so I’m definitely buying this edition.”

Jane Dale added: “Grew up in Chi. I’d buy it.”

Richard Edward Plowman said: “Sorry it won’t work as there is no free parking!”

Terry Hanmore believes the game would only last a short while in the Chichester version. Terry said: “The game will only last two minutes - you'll barely be able to afford the properties, and one payment of rent will make you bankrupt.

"I do hope all the empty shops and derelict buildings will be on it.... beautiful.”

Sam Perry: “Is no phone signal a chance, lol.”

Sven Wiege added: “Chichester potholes fit very well in the game?! I guess stuck in Chichester bypass instead the jail too!”

Nic Tangs Dunnaway commented: “Have they taken out ‘Go To Jail’ now the police station is closed most of the time?”

The team creating the Chichester Edition of Monopoly has opened up a suggestions mailbox at [email protected].

Residents are urged to email them about ideas for the the Chichester version.